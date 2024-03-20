Dino, Chihuahua featured in Pete the Plumber ads, passes away

Dino the Toilet Dog has died.

The baleful Chihuahua, a prominent feature of TV ads for Calgary’s Pete the Plumber for many years, passed away Tuesday.

Pete the Plumber’s social media accounts posted the news along with a montage of photos featuring Dino.

“Sadly, yesterday, we bid farewell to our beloved furry friend and loyal companion, Dino,” Pete’s wrote on its Facebook page.

Dino at Centre Ice in the Saddledome, in 2016 (Photo: Facebook/Pete the Plumber)

“Dino brought immense joy and warmth to the Pete the Plumber family and customers alike.

“Rest in Peace Dino, you were the best boy.”

In years gone by, Pete’s featured Dino in a wall calendar and donated 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Calgary Humane Society.