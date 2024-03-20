CALGARY
Calgary

    • Dino, Chihuahua featured in Pete the Plumber ads, passes away

    Dino, a Chihuahua featured in many Pete the Plumber ads over the years, died Tuesday. (Photo: Facebook: Pete the Plumber) Dino, a Chihuahua featured in many Pete the Plumber ads over the years, died Tuesday. (Photo: Facebook: Pete the Plumber)
    Share

    Dino the Toilet Dog has died.

    The baleful Chihuahua, a prominent feature of TV ads for Calgary’s Pete the Plumber for many years, passed away Tuesday.

    Pete the Plumber’s social media accounts posted the news along with a montage of photos featuring Dino.

    “Sadly, yesterday, we bid farewell to our beloved furry friend and loyal companion, Dino,” Pete’s wrote on its Facebook page.

    Dino at Centre Ice in the Saddledome, in 2016 (Photo: Facebook/Pete the Plumber)

    “Dino brought immense joy and warmth to the Pete the Plumber family and customers alike.

    “Rest in Peace Dino, you were the best boy.”

     
    In years gone by, Pete’s featured Dino in a wall calendar and donated 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Calgary Humane Society.
     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    • Search continues for missing fisherman

      Police believe a surge of water as high as four feet, following an ice jam letting go near Denny’s Dam, swept Lijun into the frigid waters of the Saugeen River on Jan. 27.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News