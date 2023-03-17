Dinos men's hockey team denied bid to play for national title in defeat to P.E.I.

The University of Calgary Dinos' dream season came crashing down on them Friday, when they were upset by the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers 4-2 in the quarter-finals of the USports Canadian University Men's Hockey Championship.

The Panthers built a 2-0 lead early, on goals by Drake Pilon and Andrew Picco, before the Dinos cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal by Bradley Schoonbaert.

Kaleb Pearson gave the Panthers a two-goal lead early in third, then Troy Lajeunesse added another to make the score 4-1.

Josh Maser added a late goal, with a little less than two minutes remaining, but that was it, as host P.E.I. held on for the victory.