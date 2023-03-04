Dinos one win away after overtime thriller

The University of Calgary Dinos men's hockey team is one way away from claiming its conference title since 1996, after defeating the University of Alberta Golden Bears 3-2 in overtime Friday night.

Josh Maser deflected a shot from the point at 5:41 of the first overtime to give the Dinos the win.

Jaden Joseph and Max Patterson scored the other goals for the Dinos, who took a 2-1 lead in the second period before Alberta tied it on a goal by Josh Prokop.

Curtis Trolley had the other goal for the Golden Bears.

Carl Tetachuk stopped 31 shots for the Dinos to claim the victory, including three on breakaways. Ethan Kruger stopped 38 for the Golden Bears.

The victory Friday marks a dramatic turnaround for the Dinos, who were one defeat away from being eliminated last Saturday, after dropping Game 1 of their semi-final against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

Puck drop for Game 2 is 7 p.m. at Father David Bauer Arena. Tickets are available here.