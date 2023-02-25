Dinos stave off elimination with late goal to force deciding game 3

The U of C Dinos celebrated after staving off elimination Friday night, defeating the U of S Huskies 4-2 at Father David Bauer Arena in Calgary (Photo: Twitter@DinosMHKY) The U of C Dinos celebrated after staving off elimination Friday night, defeating the U of S Huskies 4-2 at Father David Bauer Arena in Calgary (Photo: Twitter@DinosMHKY)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina