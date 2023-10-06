'Disgusting' Nazi imitation video launches University of Calgary investigation

The University of Calgary has launched an investigation over a video showing alleged students imitating soldiers from Nazi Germany.

A recording sent to CTV News shows a group with a loudspeaker playing German marching music, walking through halls and down staircases chanting "Heil Hitler" and doing salutes to the Second World War criminal.

One member even has what appears to be an imitation "Hitler moustache."

An eyewitness says they were studying inside the university's Kananaskis residence building when the group came by and disrupted the floor.

That witness wanted to remain anonymous -- but the 80-second video they sent is not hard to find.

One of the group members filmed the incident and posted to it to social media app Instagram. As of late Friday, it was still live.

"It was disgusting," said students' union vice president external Mateusz Salmassi. "We can't imagine why anyone would think it's OK."

This video is quickly making the rounds on campus.

Some tell CTV News they know those involved and claim they're students who live inside the Kananaskis building.

The students' union believes if they are students, a harsh punishment is warranted. The body says it discussed the event with university administration during a meeting Friday.

"We hope the university will take the appropriate action to make sure this doesn't happen again," Salmassi said. "We think it's inappropriate anywhere. But when it feels like it's in your own home, that's even worse."

No one from the school was made available for an interview Friday, but a statement was sent from a representative.

"The University of Calgary strongly condemns the actions depicted in this video," it reads. "There is nothing funny about Adolf Hitler or the atrocities committed by the Nazis – atrocities which include the Holocaust.

"This incident was reported to the student conduct office which is now investigating," it said, continuing. "We are committed to a campus community in which all who work, study and live on campus can flourish in an environment free of hatred, harassment, bullying and discrimination. UCalgary is reaching out to those who may be affected by this video. Student and staff wellness counselling services are available to anyone affected."