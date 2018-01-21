Despite a failed court battle, the remaining residents of the Midfield Mobile Home Park in northeast Calgary are still seeking the money they feel is owed to them for the place they’ve called home for decades.

A rally to support the residents was held Sunday on the steps of Calgary City Hall, but just one resident, Lori Sperling, attended.

She says that just a small number of residents are still hanging on.

“Now, there’s 10 of us. I think maybe nine at last count. What residents? There’s only nine of us right now and we’re struggling right now with our emotions.”

The city announced back in 2014 that the mobile home park would be vacated. At the time, about 180 residents lived there.

They were offered $20,000 in compensation and moving costs.

A group of residents hated the city’s deal and decided to go to court instead to fight for fair compensation, claiming that their rights had been violated.

That lawsuit was dismissed in December, with the judge stating that there were no violations of any Charter or Act.

Sperling says she will abide by the decision to leave Midfield when it comes.

“I don’t want to end up prison and if it comes down to it and the sheriffs are going to be coming, I’ll be out of there. I’m not stupid. I’ve been making the arrangements to comply.”

But residents are still seeking market value for the properties that they’ve been forced to leave.

The rally’s organizer, Mohamed Bassyouni, says the issue still needs more attention.

“We’re not asking for millions of dollars. We’re just asking for fair market value.”

In addition to the rally, he’s also started a petition to urge council to reconsider.

“What I’m talking about is the people that are left, to do the right thing, it’s never too late to do the right thing,” Bassyouni said.

Last year, Ward 11 councillor Jeromy Farkas tried to bring up the issue in council but failed to get a seconder, so the motion would not be debated.

Sperling still says she is optimistic something will change.

“I don’t want to just sign away my rights and throw my home in the garbage after being lured into an affordable housing situation.”

She says $100,000 would be a better amount for her home.

Ward 7’s Druh Farrell says administrators are still working with the remaining households to ensure they have housing they can afford.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)