Dog jog raises funds for Calgary Humane Society

It seemed like everyone and their dog was out Saturday at North Glenmore Park.

About 600 pooches and 900 people took part in Calgary Humane Society's Dog Jog.

The five-kilometre and two-and-a-half kilometre routes along the reservoir were travelled to raise awareness about animal wellness and funds to fight animal cruelty.

"Largely in our animal protection and investigation team," said Anna-Lee Fitzsimmons from the Humane Society. "To make sure they have the necessary equipment when they're out in the field, answering those calls of animal cruelty or neglect.

"It may be used in our vehicles as well, and then of course, operations of our shelter."

The event included a family and pet-friendly festival.

It's the 22nd year for this Calgary Humane Society fundraiser.