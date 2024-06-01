CALGARY
Calgary

    • Dog Jog raises money for animals cared for at the Calgary Humane Society

    The Calgary Humane Society is hosting a Dog Jog today at North Glenmore Park, to raise funds to support life-saving programs on education, protection, and rehabilitation. It starts at noon. (Photo: X@CalgaryHumane) The Calgary Humane Society is hosting a Dog Jog today at North Glenmore Park, to raise funds to support life-saving programs on education, protection, and rehabilitation. It starts at noon. (Photo: X@CalgaryHumane)
    Hundreds of people and their dogs are expected in North Glenmore Park for the Calgary Humane Society’s annual Dog Jog.

    This event aims to end animal cruelty, raise crucial funding to support life-saving programs focused on education, protection, rehabilitation as well as a new beginning for animals in need.

    The dog jog begins at 11 a.m. and is a 5 kilometre walk or jog along the reservoir.

    The event ends at 3 p.m. and also features various activities, informational booths, and refreshments for everyone.

    The goal this year is to raise $180,000.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

