Dog missing after Calgary break-and-enter reunited with family

Calgary police say a dog that went missing following a break-and-enter at a northwest home has been found.

Officials first reported that during an investigation into an incident at a home in the 100 block of 59 Avenue N.W. on Monday, it was determined that the homeowner's dog had disappeared.

Now, approximately 24 hours after the plea for public information went out, police say the dog was located and reunited with its family.

The investigation into the break-and-enter is ongoing and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who has CCTV footage or dashcam footage of the area, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips