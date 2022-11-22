Dog missing following Calgary break-and-enter

King, a St. Bernard-Mastiff mix, went missing following a break-and-enter at a home in Thorncliffe. (Supplied) King, a St. Bernard-Mastiff mix, went missing following a break-and-enter at a home in Thorncliffe. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina