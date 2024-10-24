Don't let Friday fool you, the weekend's shaping up to be a nice one

Be prepared for a chilly start to the day on Friday.

With the wind chill, it will feel like -8 at 8 a.m.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon, and the temperature won't climb very high:

The weekend will be windy at times with warmer temperatures.

Take advantage of highs in the teens for Saturday and Sunday to get some yard work done and decorate the house, because the temperatures will drop fast next week.