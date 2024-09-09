CALGARY
Calgary

    • Donald Glover postpones Calgary, Edmonton 'Childish Gambino' concerts

    Donald Glover performs during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Donald Glover performs during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    

    Donald Glover has postponed the rest of his Childish Gambino tour including shows in Calgary and Edmonton.

    Glover – who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino – said the rest of his North American The New World tour dates would be postponed to focus on his physical health.

    “Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honoured for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled,” Glover said in a social media post on Monday.

    Glover was scheduled to play in Calgary at the Saddledome on Sept. 27 and in Edmonton at Rogers Place on Sept. 29.

    The tour was in support of the new Childish Gambio album: Bando Stone and The New World, which was released in July.

    Glover, a musical artist and actor, is also known for his work on Atlanta, Community and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

