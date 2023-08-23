Donations needed for influx of families displaced by wildfires

Multiple charitable organizations in Calgary are urging residents to help with increasing demand for basic goods as the region sees more women and families in need displaced by wildfires raging in British Columbia's interior and Northwest Territories.

Calgary’s Women in Need Society (WINS) is looking for donations of goods, items like clothing, hygiene products and items for children.

WINS is also seeking cash donations, or volunteers to come forward.

United Way of Calgary and Area is partnering with the organization in this cause.

In a release sent Wednesday, Karen Ramchuk, president and CEO of WINS, says "we believe in the strength of community and the power of solidarity."

Later adding, "by joining forces, we are striving to create a collective impact that will resonate far beyond these trying circumstances.

"Together, everyone wins."

WINS is also supporting the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) in "their effort to address the urgent needs of evacuated families," said the release.

Links to help:

For more information, visit www.winsyyc.ca.