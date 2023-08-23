Donations needed for influx of families displaced by wildfires

The Women In Need Society (WINS) started with a single thrift store in 1992, but has grown to include six stores, four community resource hubs, two program centres and a bulk thrift store, all located in Calgary. (Photo via Facebook) The Women In Need Society (WINS) started with a single thrift store in 1992, but has grown to include six stores, four community resource hubs, two program centres and a bulk thrift store, all located in Calgary. (Photo via Facebook)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LATEST UPDATES

LATEST UPDATES | 'Extreme' fire behaviour continues in Fort Smith, update expected

Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina