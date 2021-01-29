CALGARY -- Adding layers to a mask is not an added layer of protection.

According to Dr. John Conly, medical director of the Research and Innovation Centre at the Cumming School of Medicine, “double-masking” is unnecessary.

The trend of wearing multiple fabric masks simultaneously, or wearing a disposable mask beneath a cloth one gained momentum on January 20 during the widely broadcast U.S. Presidential Inauguration.

Over the course of the week White House Advisor and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci backtracked initial support for the trend, saying the Centre for Disease control does not call for two masks to be worn for protection from transmission.

On Friday Canadian medical leaders told CTV News there is little scientific evidence for double masking.

Now, Canadian leaders are clearing up confusion about doubling up

“Starting to double up on them begets a false sense of security, and you are also going to have issues with children under age five or the elderly, or those who are cognitively impaired. There’s going to be difficulties with starting to double and triple up masks“ said Dr. Conly.

“I don’t see any necessity for doing that whatsoever the science doesn’t tell us that’s necessary.”

Dr. Conly adds that N95 masks are not beneficial to the general public and are best worn by front-line workers in healthcare settings.

Alberta public health officials show no signs of encouraging double-masking.

In a statement from Alberta Health, “There is no change to the masking recommendation at this time. Masks remain mandatory provincewide in all indoor public places, places of worship, and indoor workplaces. It is important that masks are not only worn, but worn and used properly.”

Leaders in Ontario say they will evaluate evidence as it comes in.

“Right now we haven't supported fully yet the double masking, because we want to depend on the evidence and the information that's received from a scientist,” said Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health for Ontario.

Since November 2020, the Government of Canada has posted these instructions for non-medical masks:

Homemade masks should:

be made of at least three layers

include two layers of a tightly woven fabric, such as cotton or linen

include a third (middle) layer of a filter-type fabric, such as: non-woven polypropylene fabric, which is washable a disposable filter



Calgary company Medium Rare Chef Apparel has been making masks to those specifications since last spring, and owners say the snug fit is what’s kept the masks popular.

“You see all these people moving their masks around with their hands. That’s not sanitary,” said co-founder Andrew Dallman.

“It’s just good to set it and leave it on your face until you have to take it off.”

Health experts say the best layers of protection are wearing a mask properly, keeping two metres apart, and regular hand washing.



