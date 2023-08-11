Downtown intersection to be temporarily closed for Green Line construction

Starting Aug. 12, an important intersection in downtown Calgary will be shut down to help with Green Line construction. The city says 11 Avenue and Fourth Street S.E. will stay closed until late 2023. Starting Aug. 12, an important intersection in downtown Calgary will be shut down to help with Green Line construction. The city says 11 Avenue and Fourth Street S.E. will stay closed until late 2023.

