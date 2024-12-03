Dozens of Calgarians speak on proposed Glenmore Landing redevelopment

More than 50 speakers signed up for a lengthy public hearing on what's become a contentious proposal to build high-rise residential towers in Calgary's southwest community of Bayview.

A plan from RioCan Management, which owns the land and adjacent shopping complex, could see six mixed-use towers and 1,165 residential units, set to be built in phases.

A council vote on the matter isn't likely until later on Wednesday.

Many of the people who showed up to speak at City Hall wore yellow shirts to show their solidarity in opposing the plan.

"Opposition is really strong in the community. We love our parklands," said Lesley Farrar, who is with the Palliser-Bayview-Pumphill Community Association.

"That's the reason that a lot of us moved to this community: Glenmore Reservoir parklands are a gem of a parkland.”

Through hours of speaking Tuesday afternoon, councillors heard concerns about increased congestion, traffic issues and impacts to the environment.

"We've responded to concerns about environmental impacts and put up multiple pieces of communication that have talked very specifically that there are no concerns from water services," said Kourtney Penner, the Ward 11 councillor.

The city received more than 400 public submissions opposed to the redevelopment proposal and four community associations wrote letters against the plan.

RioCan says it has changed some of its submission as a result of public feedback, including reducing the heights of some of the towers from 115 metres to a maximum of 96 metres due to shadowing concerns. They also pledged to improve mobility in the area.

"What has resulted is a responsible and appropriate plan that delivers critical housing in a top area that is well supported by existing retail, natural outdoor space and established schools, hospitals and community areas," Heidi Green, a representative with RioCan Realty, told council.

The initial plan would see the first six towers built in phases over 15 years. An additional nine towers could be added in the decades that follow.

City officials are recommending approving the land redesignation because it meets Calgary's goals of adding more housing near transit.

"We talk about where density is appropriate and one of those is around transit and primary transit networks. This is one of those sites and so what we're balancing here is the need for more housing with amenity upgrades in the area," Coun. Penner said.