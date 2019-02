**Warning: Story contains disturbing images**

A dog owner who frequents a southeast park on a regular basis says he has encountered a disturbing increase in the number of dead ducks throughout his visits over the last week.

Wayne Clarke says he began to spot some dead birds on the frozen storm water retention pond near the intersection of 68 Street and 17 Avenue Southeast nearly a week ago but the number increased to roughly 50 dead ducks by his visit on Tuesday.

The cause of the ducks’ deaths has not been confirmed but their remains have attracted scavenging animals to the area to prey on the birds.