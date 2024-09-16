Dozens rally to save Green Line as council considers project's future
About 100 people took to the steps of Calgary city hall on Monday to try to keep the Green Line LRT project on track.
City councillors will debate Tuesday whether to "wind down" the $6.2-billion transit project and hand over control and risk to the provincial government.
A plan approved in July to build a costlier, shorter line resulted in Alberta's transportation minister writing a letter to Calgary's mayor to announce the province's $1.5 billion in funding would be pulled pending a review of alternative alignments for the Green Line.
"There is so much uncertainty around what it is the province wishes to do. The only certainty we have is that the Green Line program, as we knew it, is gone," Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Monday.
"It has been terminated by the province."
The province has previously said its review will be finished by the end of the year.
Premier Danielle Smith has said publicly her government prefers an alignment that reaches the far south without tunnelling through the downtown core.
"A lot of blood, sweat and tears have come into developing this plan and to throw it all out at the last minute, it's just madness," said Jeff Binks with the LRT on the Green advocacy group.
It's not yet public what the cost would be to halt the project and turn it over to the province.
"If you wind down a project like this, yes, there's a financial risk, but there's a reputational risk," said Sonya Sharp, the city's councillor for Ward 1.
"So we are hearing that, you know, there's contracts and there's (some in the) construction industry that don't want to do business in Calgary. I get that."
The City's Green Line committee met mostly behind closed doors Monday morning before voting in favour of keeping the update confidential.
Members of the Green Line team declined to comment further.
Councillors will hear a presentation from city administration on Tuesday morning before starting a debate on the future of the project.
Polls close for closely watched byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg
The NDP has a slight early lead in Winnipeg while remaining in a three-way race with the Liberals and the Bloc Québécois in Montreal as ballots continue to be counted in two crucial federal byelections.
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
Freeland says she is 'not going anywhere' after Conservatives call her 'phantom finance minister'
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland declared she is 'not going anywhere' when pushed by the Conservatives on Monday about her future as finance minister.
Suspect in apparent assassination attempt on Trump was near golf course for 12 hours
The man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump camped outside a golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours.
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
'Never seen anything like this': Humpback whale catches unsuspecting seal off Vancouver Island
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
'Not that simple': Trump drags Canadian river into California's water problems
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promised "more water than you ever saw" to Californians, partly by tapping resources from a Canadian river.
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee case gets 15 months probation
The first teenager to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not face further time in custody, and instead participate in a community-based program.
