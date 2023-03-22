'Drastic difference': Downtown Calgary CTrain platforms now have brighter lights
Calgary Transit has improved lighting at its downtown LRT platforms in an effort to make it safer for riders to use CTrains.
The brighter lights have been added to all stations from Downtown West-Kerby to City Hall to improve visibility
"Customers will notice the drastic difference in the increased lighting levels," said Sharon Fleming, director of Calgary Transit, in a Wednesday news release.
The City of Calgary says the enhanced lighting will allow security cameras to "capture clearer footage of platform activity."
In addition to improving visibility, the upgraded lighting fixtures use LED lights which will reduce overall energy consumption and minimize maintenance costs for the next 10 years, according to the city.
"This important upgrade is one of many measures that we are implementing to fulfill our commitment to customer safety," said Wednesday's release.
Customers can use the Transit Watch program to report safety concerns, or:
Text: 74100 to discreetly;
Call 262-1000 option #1;
Use the help button/phone at CTrain stations.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit
U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.
What are the predictions for Canada's real estate market this spring?
The Canadian real estate market has been sluggish since last year, when prospective buyers started putting off plans to purchase homes as the Bank of Canada aggressively hiked interest rates eight consecutive times. But realtors see many edging toward a purchase once more.
Canada broke a population growth record in 2022: StatCan
Canada's population grew by more than one million over the course of one calendar year, breaking previous records, a new Statistics Canada report says.
5 planets will align in an arc across the night sky next week
Sky-gazers will be treated to a parade of planets near the end of month when Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will appear together in the night sky.
Federal government allowing Ukrainians overseas to apply for free emergency visa until mid-July
The federal government will give Ukrainians until mid-July to apply for a free temporary visa to Canada under an emergency program put in place last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Prince William visits troops in Poland on surprise trip
Prince William made an unannounced trip to Poland on Wednesday to thank British and Polish troops involved in providing support to Ukraine, before meeting refugees who have fled the conflict with Russia to hear of their experiences.
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president.
What made Beethoven sick? DNA from his hair offers clues
Nearly 200 years after Ludwig van Beethoven's death, researchers pulled DNA from strands of his hair, searching for clues about the health problems and hearing loss that plagued him.
Dick Van Dyke suffers 'minor injuries' in Malibu car crash
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke has suffered minor injuries after his car was involved in a collision in Malibu, California, police in the city have confirmed.
Edmonton
-
'We are a natural gas province': Smith says Alberta needs power plants, not wind and solar
Alberta's premier assured a ballroom of rural leaders Wednesday that she does not want to see the province move away from electricity generated from fossil fuels, while complaining about solar panels covering farm land.
-
Police say body of woman found on path by Prospect Point Park storm pond
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman's body along a park pathway in Fort McMurray, Alta.
-
Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit
U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.
Vancouver
-
Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart wins $100K court costs in NPA defamation case
A B.C. judge says former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart can recover more than $100,000 in legal costs related to a failed defamation case launched by political rivals in the once-dominant Non-Partisan Association.
-
Vancouver lawyer fined $12K for misconduct involving 30 clients over 5 years
A Vancouver lawyer is facing a $12,000 fine over professional misconduct spanning five years and 30 immigration law clients.
-
'I don’t see an end at this point': The struggle to shut down a violent homeless camp in Abbotsford
Years after the site first sprang up, many wonder if what’s known as the Lonzo camp will ever be shut down.
Atlantic
-
Transportation Safety Board report on sinking cites lax federal rules on stability
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada report has linked the fatal sinking of a Nova Scotia scallop dragger in 2020 to years of federal inaction on the imposition of stricter stability standards for fishing vessels.
-
Class to resume Wednesday at Halifax-area high school two days after stabbings
Students at a Halifax-area school where two staff members were stabbed Monday are set to return to class Wednesday afternoon.
-
Weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of snow Thursday
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in the Maritimes ahead of a spring mix of snow and rain arriving Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Historic Point Ellice House closing in Victoria
A well-known historic site and museum in Victoria is closing its doors due to a lack of funding.
-
Saanich police bust ring allegedly selling vape products at Greater Victoria schools
More than $100,000 worth of vaping products have been seized by Saanich police detectives who say the items were being marketed and sold at schools throughout B.C.'s capital region.
-
Caught on cam: Dramatic orca encounter at Victoria breakwater
A pair of orcas delighted onlookers at Victoria's Ogden Point breakwater on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario to get rid of temporary paid sick days, lift some COVID measures in LTC homes
The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario will not extend its temporary paid sick day program.
-
Mystery surrounds Markham, Ont. woman who 'disappeared without a trace'
A Markham, Ont. woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks 'disappeared without a trace,' police say.
-
'Don't be this passenger’: Video shows person hanging out of sunroof on GTA highway
Video released by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shows a car passenger hanging out of the vehicle’s sunroof as it crosses what appears to be the Burlington Skyway bridge on the QEW west of Toronto.
Montreal
-
First victim identified in fatal Old Montreal fire
Montreal police have identified the first victim of the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that has left two dead and five missing.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal
It may officially be spring, but wintery weather is hanging on. A Colorado low moving into Quebec is expected to bring light freezing rain this evening, after the evening rush hour
-
Virtual reality tech to help pediatric patients manage pain at Montreal hospital
Children undergoing medical procedures at a Montreal hospital have a new tool to help them through pain and anxiety. Shriner’s Children’s Hospital says virtual reality headsets offer patients an escape to another world.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe not ruling out public funding for new Senators arena
As the sale of the Ottawa Senators heats up, the city's mayor isn't ruling out public funding for a new downtown arena for the team.
-
Here are the road closures to expect when U.S. President Biden visits Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has released its list of road closures for the presidential motorcade and visit, starting Thursday when Biden arrives and ending Friday night after his departure.
-
Ottawa Hospital says for-profit surgeries not impacting other procedures
The Ottawa Hospital says it's working with a group of surgeons providing for-profit orthopedic surgeries at the Riverside Campus on Saturdays to ensure there is "no impact on staffing" and cancer procedures at the hospital.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ont.’s police watchdog investigating after Centre Wellington man seriously injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash near Belwood Lake that saw a 43-year-old Centre Wellington man transported to hospital.
-
'I'm going to die': Officer recalls night Beau Baker died
Remembering the night he fatally shot Beau Baker outside a Kitchener apartment on Brybeck Crescent in April 2015, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) Staff Sgt. Eric Boynton - who was a patrol officer at the time - testified he was worried about Baker killing himself or others.
-
Close call caught on video after driver runs stop sign in Guelph
Guelph police are looking for a driver who was captured on dash cam footage speeding through an intersection without braking at a stop sign.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. projects $1B surplus, will use cash to pay debt instead of further funding boosts
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1 billion surplus in the coming year and plans to spend just as much in paying down the province's debt.
-
Finance minister cautions against using one-time surplus to fund overburdened health system
Saskatchewan’s healthcare spending will rise to record levels in the 2023-24 provincial budget but, after adjusting for inflation, critics say the boost is weaker than advertised.
-
Saskatchewan providing funds to support women, children fleeing abusive situations
The Government of Saskatchewan is setting aside money in this year’s budget to help women and children escape abusive situations.
Northern Ontario
-
Family sues OPP, others, for more than $2M after woman dies in Sudbury, Ont., jail
The family of a woman who died by suicide in November 2020 while incarcerated at the Sudbury Jail is suing police and other officials for more than $2 million.
-
Northern Ont. police find driver unconscious at the wheel, motor running
Ontario Provincial Police responding to a different call March 17 discovered a driver slumped over the wheel in a running parked car on Main Street in the Town of Thessalon.
-
Woman blows 4x legal alcohol limit after crashing into car in school parking lot
A Tottenham woman faces impaired driving charges for allegedly blowing four times over the legal limit after crashing into a vehicle in a school parking lot.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's minimum wage is increasing
The minimum wage in Manitoba is increasing to $15.30 this October.
-
Major risk of flooding on Red River this spring, predicts Manitoba government
There is a major risk of flooding on the Red River this spring, according to Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre
-
Police release picture of suspect in assault case
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in trying to identify a suspect in an assault case.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. projects $1B surplus, will use cash to pay debt instead of further funding boosts
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1 billion surplus in the coming year and plans to spend just as much in paying down the province's debt.
-
Funding for distance learning, capital projects included in record $3.1B education budget
The Government of Saskatchewan is committing over $20 million for online learning as part of its record $3.1 billion education budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
-
Increases to Sask. disability and income support benefits not enough, Opposition says
People receiving Saskatchewan disability benefits will see their first increase in seven years, but the opposition says it's not enough.