Driver charged in overpass collision that closed Deerfoot Trail lanes

The Calgary Police Service confirms charges have been laid against a driver in connection with Thursday's crash of a semi-truck into the 32nd Avenue N.E. overpass along Deerfoot Trail.

The commercial truck driver, whose name has not been released, faces charges of careless driving and operation of a commercial vehicle in a prohibited manner.

The semi-truck was hauling an excavator when it struck the underside of the overpass, causing several large chunks of concrete to fall onto the road, at around 9:30 a.m.

Two southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail, as well as the section of 32nd Avenue that spans the overpass, were closed to traffic while officials confirmed the structural integrity of the bridge. The lanes are expected to remain closed into Saturday morning.