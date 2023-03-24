Driver charged in overpass collision that closed Deerfoot Trail lanes

A truck driver faces charges after the excavator they were hauling collided with the underside of the 32nd Avenue N.E. overpass above Deerfoot Trail on March 23. A truck driver faces charges after the excavator they were hauling collided with the underside of the 32nd Avenue N.E. overpass above Deerfoot Trail on March 23.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina