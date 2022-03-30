Driver in critical condition after southwest crash, Sarcee Trail reopened

One person was taken by ambulance to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition following a morning crash along Sarcee Trail.

The crash at the intersection of Sarcee Trail and Richmond Road S.W. took place around 6:15 a.m. Emergency crews arrived to find one person unconscious and trapped inside their SUV.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre. As of 9:30 a.m., Calgary Police Service officials confirmed his condition remained dire.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sections of both Sarcee Trail and Richmond Road were closed for several hours but reopened shortly before noon.