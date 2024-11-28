CALGARY
Calgary

    • Driver in life-threatening condition after crash near John Laurie Boulevard

    Southbound 14 Street was closed on Nov. 28, 2024, due to a serious crash that sent one driver to hospital. Southbound 14 Street was closed on Nov. 28, 2024, due to a serious crash that sent one driver to hospital.
    Calgary police are investigating a crash sent a driver to hospital in life-threatening condition.

    Officials say the crash took place at about 6:30 a.m. on 14 Street near John Laurie Boulevard N.W.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    As of 8:30 a.m., the southbound lanes of 14 Street remain closed for the police investigation.

