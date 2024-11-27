CALGARY
    • Drivers injured, cow killed in QEII crash near Bowden, Alta.

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Alberta RCMP say four people were injured and a cow was killed in a Thursday crash on the QEII Highway. 

    The collision between a semi-truck and a Ford F350 happened around 7:30 a.m. near Bowden.

    RCMP say the semi was blocking southbound lanes after having flipped on its side, when it was then struck by the Ford, injuring the two people inside the Ford as well as a Good Samaritan who was trying to help the semi driver.

    All of the injuries sustained by those involved were minor, according to RCMP.

    The Ford was pulling a cattle trailer with three cows inside. RCMP say the collision killed one of the cows.

    The town of Bowden is located roughly an hour north of Calgary and 30 minutes south of Red Deer.

