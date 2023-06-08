Drop In Centre opens 35 withdrawal and recovery beds to combat rising drug poisonings
More than 1,200 drug poisonings occurred inside or around the Drop In Centre between January and April of this year, according to the facility’s executive director.
“Overdoses or drug poisonings that we are experiencing in this building on a daily basis is alarming,” said Sandra Clarkson.
The centre has now renovated its fifth floor to accommodate 35 beds focused on withdrawal management and recovery transition.
“We’re hopeful that we'll be able to serve up to 1000 people a year in both of these programs, helping them find their way on the path to recovery, treatment, and ultimately housing,” said Clarkson.
The programs began in April and are currently operating at a third capacity as renovations are set to be completed.
Come early July, the centre expects all 35 beds will be filled, the majority from those who use the facility’s main purpose, the emergency shelter.
“Once we're fully open, we do feel that the demand is there,” said Clarkson.
“It doesn't take away from shelter beds or the capacity because we're (an) emergency shelter first and foremost. So we anticipate that many of the individuals that are accessing these programs are already in shelter.”
The 15 withdrawal medically-supported detox beds will see clients use those between five and 10 days.
The 20 recovery beds can be used by a client up to three months.
On Wednesday, shelter staff say about 423 people used the facility for housing, but have the capacity of around 1,000.
A former drug user who is now 16 years sober, Matthew Allaby, is seeing success in the early days of the program.
“I would hope so,” he said.
“I mean, it looks like what they've got going on in detox right now is working.”
Allaby spoke with CTV news in March detailing the level of ‘inhumane’ conditions clients were subject to, including needles in water fountains, clogged toilets, broken mirrors and sinks in the washrooms on floors two and three.
He says staff have stepped up to stop any open air drug use inside the building.
“They did put a clamp on, people smoking drugs inside the building at the tables,” said Allaby.
“They started handing out bars for it.”
The Newly Institute currently serves about 20-40 clients monthly struggling with trauma, PTSD, anxiety and addiction.
THE NEWLY INSTITUTE
With poisonings growing around the centre, those in need of help have other options.
The Newly Institute currently serves about 20-40 clients monthly struggling with trauma, PTSD, anxiety and addiction.
The facility offers intensive patient programs on a path to recovery.
“One to one therapy, working through those underlying root causes of addiction and substance use, but also in some group education sessions as well too,” said Kyle Horvath, manager of clinical services.
“So learning different skills and frameworks to help individuals get well and stay well.”
Horvath says their clients generally spend five days a week for four weeks and six to seven hours a day going through therapy sessions, strategies to lead them back on a path of sobriety.
“When you look at our substance and addictions program, that can be very isolating illness or disease or challenges,” he said.
“And then when you're even further removed from supports or from connections, it really made it difficult for a lot of individuals. So we're happy to help and kind of dive in and work through some of that, then get people back on track, back engaged in their connections or engaged in their supports.”
