CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services has switched the location of its drop-in COVID-19 testing centre in Calgary.

AHS confirmed Tuesday that it is now doing drop-in testing inside the former Greyhound Bus terminal, just off 14th Street between Ninth Avenue and Bow Trail S.W.

"Drop in COVID-19 testing in the Calgary Zone is now being provided at the Bow Trail assessment centre," read a statement provided to CTV Calgary. "It is a larger space and better suited to accomodate people for both booked and drop-in testing."

The Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, which had previously been the location for drop-in testing, still does tests but by appointment only.

Drop-in clients who come to the Richmond Road site are being told to go to the Bow Trail (Greyhound) site. They added that if people have no way to get to the Bow Trail site, they will do their best to provide one at Richmond Road.

AHS added that "the quickest and most efficient means of being tested continues to be booking an appointment online at www.ahs.ca/covid." The online tool offers appointments for testing at all AHS asssessment centre locations that have testing availability within 75 kilometres of your postal code.

The AHS is also working with pharmacies, which it says are adding capacity for asymptomatic testing.