Drugs, alcohol, high speed not considered factors in Wednesday fatal collision: Calgary police

An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in the southeast community of Acadia on Wednesday.

At around 3:45 p.m., a GMC Sierra truck driven by a man in his 30s travelling east on Southland Drive S.E. entered the intersection at Bonaventure Drive S.E. on a green light. There were also three passengers in the truck, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s and a child.

A Buick Verano driven by a woman in her 40s was stopped at a red light at Southland Drive S.E. in the right lane of southbound Bonaventure Drive S.E. There was a teen passenger with her.

At the same time, a black Ford Mustang driven by a man in his 70s, was travelling north on Bonaventure Drive S.E. when he is believed to have entered the intersection on a red light, colliding with the GMC Sierra truck.

The truck then hit a light standard before coming to a rest on a nearby median. The Mustang then hit the Buick before stopping north of the intersection.

The Mustang driver suffered fatal injuries. He was declared dead on scene.

The passenger in the Mustang was transported to hospital for precautionary measures. None of the other drivers or passengers were injured.

Excessive speed isn’t considered to be a factor in the collision. There’s no evidence to suggest that alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.