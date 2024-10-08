Drugs and nunchucks seized in Brocket traffic stop

Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.

At 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, police stopped a vehicle and learned the driver's licence was suspended.

It was also determined the man was bound by a court order not to have contact with a passenger inside the vehicle.

When the driver was searched, RCMP found half an ounce of fentanyl, 3.6 grams of methamphetamine and a pair of nunchucks – a prohibited weapon in Canada.

He was arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapon charges.

RCMP say the fentanyl seized at the scene was formed into the shape of puzzle pieces, which is particularly alarming given their resemblance to toys or candy.