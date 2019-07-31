Lethbridge police have charged two people after seizing drugs, guns, cash and stolen property from a vehicle and home in the Indian Battle Heights neighbourhood.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) organized crime and gang unit made the bust on July 26 where they found drugs with an estimated street value of $75,000, including:

322 grams of methamphetamine

13 grams of suspected carfentanil

86 fentanyl pills

20 grams of cocaine

802 grams of ketamine

$5,109 cash

A loaded revolver and stolen property were also recovered.The firearm had its serial number removed and will be submitted for analysis.

Eldon Myers, 47, and Cheri Komar, 50, are each charged with:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of stolen property

Possession of proceeds of crime

Possession of break-and-enter tools

Five firearms-related offences

Myers was also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Anyone who suspects drug dealing in their neighbourhood can contact their local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.