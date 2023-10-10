Dry conditions contributed to lower crop yields in southern Alberta this year

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Dry conditions helped Alberta farmers harvest faster, but also caused major problems throughout the growing season.

Southern Alberta is ahead of the average harvesting pace, with 98.2 per cent of the crop harvested by Oct. 3, according to the province’s latest crop report. But this year’s crop yields are only 66.9 per cent of the five-year average.

“The growing season was a little tough, it was awful dry this year. Throughout the summer we didn't get those June and July rains like we're used to, so it was a bit of a tougher growing season for sure,” said Sean Stanford, who farms wheat outside of Magrath, Alta.

The growing season got off to a dry start putting many producers behind the pace. Problems were widespread with at least 12 Alberta municipalities declaring agricultural disasters.

“Going into the season with lack of moisture or soil moisture was a big factor,” said Lynn Jacobson, president of the Alberta Federation of Agriculture.

“We had problems getting germination in a lot of areas. Or very spotty germination. Some areas they really couldn't even seed until later on.”

Dry conditions were made worse by water restrictions and rationing that took place in several irrigation districts.

The province said it's investing millions to improve Alberta’s irrigation infrastructure to help prevent this from happening again.

“Our government made a very large investment of $933 million to expand and modernize our irrigation districts. We understand that taking one of the largest variables out of farming is going to have the best benefit for increasing yields,” Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation RJ Sigurdson said.

With most producers now finished with their harvest, the work has already begun to get the fields ready for planting and the next growing season.

For now, farmers are left hoping for plenty of snow this winter to help refill the irrigation reservoirs.

“I think we're all optimistic that we're going to receive adequate snow fall, snow pack in the mountains and refill those reservoirs and hope for a health allocation when spring comes,” said Lethbridge County Reeve Tory Campbell.

While much of the harvest is wrapped up there are still some crops waiting to come out. Flaxseed, sugar beets and potatoes make up most of the remaining crops.