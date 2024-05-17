Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women

An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s has linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.

RCMP held a press conference on Friday to share the findings of the investigation, linking a serial sexual offender to the deaths of Patricia McQueen and Eva Dvorak, both 14 years old, Melissa Rehorek, 20, and Barbara MacLean, 19, between 1976 and 1977.

Based on forensic evidence, witness statements and similar fact evidence, Gary Allen Srery, a U.S. citizen born in 1942, is believed to be responsible for the four murders.

Srery died in prison in the United States in 2011.

Police said if Srery were alive today, he would be charged with two counts of non-capital murder on Patricia McQueen and Eva Dvorak, and one count of first-degree murder for each of Melissa Rehorek and Barbara MacLean's deaths.

RCMP noted the difference in charges reflects changes to the criminal code in the 1970s.

“For nearly 50 years, investigators did not give up in their pursuit to identify the man responsible for these murders,” Supt. Dave Hall, the officer in charge of the Alberta RCMP serious crimes branch, said Friday.

“Identifying the offender does not bring back Eva, Patsy, Melissa or Barbara, but it is my true hope that their families are finally able to have some answers as to what happened to their loved ones all those years ago.”

Police believe Srery may be responsible for more unsolved homicides and sexual assaults in western Canada.

The Calgary Police Service is expected to unveil further details about their involvement in the landmark case during a press conference on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsCalgary.ca.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…