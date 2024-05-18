CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 dead in early Saturday hit-and-run on Memorial Drive

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo. A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.
    One person is dead after a hit-and-run collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that took place early Saturday morning on Memorial Drive.

    A police spokesperson confirmed that around 12:20 a.m., a pedestrian was struck at Memorial and 47 St S.E.

    Several streets in the area were closed for several hours, but the scene is now clear.

    Police say they are looking for a dark coloured vehicle.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tipps app.

