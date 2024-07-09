Dry temperatures lead to fire restrictions west of Calgary

The province says the wildfire risk in forested areas west of Calgary is now high because of "extreme temperatures and a lack of precipitation."

Alberta Wildfire said the conditions have led to a fire advisory for the Calgary Forest Area (CFA), a large region of land in southwestern Alberta, stretching from areas west of Carstairs, Cochrane and Calgary, down to west of Pincher Creek.

It means all active fire permits are suspended and no new permits will be issued.

Fireworks, exploding targets and all burning aside from campfires are prohibited.

The advisory will remain in effect until conditions improve or if they continue to deteriorate, at which point a fire restriction would be called.

Officials say there are no active wildfires in the CFA, officials said.

Full details about fire advisories, restrictions and bans can be found online.