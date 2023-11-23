Dustin Wolf stops 24 shots as Wranglers snap 2-game skid with 4-0 win over Tucson

Dustin Wolf stopped everything Tucson threw at him Wednesday night and ended up with his second shutout of the season as the Wranglers topped the Roadrunners 4-0.

Wolf was supported by two goals apiece from Adam Klapka and Ben Jones. Matt Coronato added two assists.

"I thought we were a little slow getting going tonight, which was fine," said Wranglers coach Trent Cull. "Dustin held us in there when he needed to and I thought we got going as the game went on.

"I was just really happy – that was a gutsy performance from our group."

Ben Jones credits his strong start this season to his focus on the finer details of his game and playing the right way.



Next up for the Wranglers is a Saturday matinee against Abbotsford. The Wranglers will wear their outlaw jerseys.

Puck drop is 1 p.m. at the Saddledome.