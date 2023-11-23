CALGARY
Calgary

    • Dustin Wolf stops 24 shots as Wranglers snap 2-game skid with 4-0 win over Tucson

    The Wranglers congratulate goalie Dustin Wolf after he shut out Tuscon Wednesday at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers) The Wranglers congratulate goalie Dustin Wolf after he shut out Tuscon Wednesday at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers)

    Dustin Wolf stopped everything Tucson threw at him Wednesday night and ended up with his second shutout of the season as the Wranglers topped the Roadrunners 4-0.

    Wolf was supported by two goals apiece from Adam Klapka and Ben Jones. Matt Coronato added two assists.

    "I thought we were a little slow getting going tonight, which was fine," said Wranglers coach Trent Cull. "Dustin held us in there when he needed to and I thought we got going as the game went on.

    "I was just really happy – that was a gutsy performance from our group."

    Next up for the Wranglers is a Saturday matinee against Abbotsford. The Wranglers will wear their outlaw jerseys.

    Puck drop is 1 p.m. at the Saddledome.

