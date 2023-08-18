DynaLIFE out as provider of Alberta lab services
Albertans who've struggled with major delays for lab procedures may see some changes now that the province has swapped providers.
Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said Friday that "an agreement in principle" had been reached that would see DynaLIFE transferring staff, equipment and property in all Alberta regions to Alberta Precision Laboratories (APL).
The process will be executed through a number of phases, with a target date of completion in December.
The change is meant to address the delays that made acquiring lab tests "very difficult" in Alberta.
"Lab services are crucial in the diagnosis and treatment of Albertans," said Premier Danielle Smith in a statement. "It is wholly unacceptable that Albertans had to face long waits and delays to get simple blood work done."
LaGrange said the switch was "an important step" in improving Alberta health care.
"Albertans expect and deserve a world-class health system," she said.
APL is made up of health-care professionals that work exclusively out of hospitals and urgent care centres.
Earlier this year, the province used APL to boost the number of appointments it could offer in order to address a severe delay in services.
The change will not affect existing appointments, the province said, and anyone needing tests will be able to book new ones throughout the process.
Appointments however are still a hot commodity according to some Calgary patients like Carmen Skeet, who say wait times are far longer than expected.
“Sometimes booking an appointment online can take anywhere from three to six weeks just to get in,” she said.
“It can be frustrating because I've had to spend quite a bit of time online monitoring the site just to try to get seen.”
Others like Al McCutchin however, are already noticing improvements to the system.
“My experience has gone from before having to wait up to five months to get an appointment to now getting in within an hour of seeing my doctor so it’s definitely improved,” he said.
DynaLIFE was awarded a contract to take over the majority of Alberta's community lab work in January 2022.
By April of the following year, Alberta Health Services said it was dealing with long wait times at several locations in the Calgary area.
CUPE CALLS FOR FAIR DRIVER PAY TO ADDRESS DYNALIFE STAFFING SHORTAGES
The Southern Alberta Drivers, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Alberta Local 8, say that the short staffing of DynaLIFE drivers has been driven primarily by low wages.
Compared to their northern Alberta counterparts, CUPE says pay for drivers in the south ranges from a 13 per cent gap at the bottom of the pay scale to a 19 per cent gap at the top.
CUPE Local 8 president Kelly Spence says her team has been bargaining with the province for higher wages for more than two years.
“It has been hard for DynaLIFE to retain staff, you know, it's kind of been a revolving door at the site level,” she said.
“We hear from our members constantly how people are hired, they get trained, and then they see how much that they could make working in Edmonton rather than in Calgary for the same employer. So then they leave.”
Spence says her team is continuing to call on the province for wage parity in the south and northern regions of the province, otherwise the next step will involve filing for mediation.
“We see it all the time, you know, lab samples aren't delivered on time and they might need to be redone again,” said Spence.
“Our drivers are working around the clock, trying to get it all done because they do recognize that it is extremely important, but as we've all seen, there's been a lot of wait times at the labs and people are getting burnt out.”
CTV News asked Minister LaGrange Friday if wage parity was on the table for Edmonton and Calgary drivers, but no definite answer was given.
“That will be an operational issue that Alberta Precision Labs will be working on with AHS on,” she said.
Alberta Health Services President and CEO Mauro Chies says discussions are ongoing.
“As we look to operationalize and integrate as Minister LaGrange indicated, we’ll look at the salary levels between the two and look to standardize that in the near future.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight.
Canadian gov't prioritizing EI applications from wildfire evacuees based on postal code, minister says
Wildfire evacuees that have lost their jobs and need to apply for federal employment insurance will have their applications prioritized, according to Canada's Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech.
BREAKING | 'No one will be left behind': N.W.T. fires reach critical point, more residents flown out
The Canadian military says it is working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Satellite captures images of wildfire scars near Yellowknife, damage in B.C.'s Okanagan
Images captured by satellite show the extent of some of the damage caused by wildfires in Canada this summer.
Manitoba man identified as cold case murder victim in Florida 26 years later
A Manitoba man has been found to be the victim of a 26-year-old homicide cold case in Florida.
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
Wildfires burning on Vancouver Island, Quadra Island
Multiple aircraft and a ground attack crew are battling a wildfire on Quadra Island. On Vancouver Island, a pair of large wildfires are burning out of control in Strathcona Regional Park.
Ozempic shortage expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
Hurricane Hilary grows rapidly off Mexico. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California
Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly into Category 4 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, which forecasters warned could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes.
Edmonton
-
'All of us have to commit': New campaign aims to make public spaces safer for Muslim women
A group of local Muslim women is trying to help their community feel seen and fight negative assumptions in Edmonton.
-
DynaLIFE out as provider of Alberta lab services
Albertans who've struggled with major delays for lab procedures may see some changes now that the province has swapped providers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'No one will be left behind': N.W.T. fires reach critical point, more residents flown out
The Canadian military says it is working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight.
-
Kelowna airport suspends operations as airspace closed for firefighting efforts
All flights scheduled at the Kelowna airport Friday have been cancelled pending further notice so the surrounding airspace can be reserved for crews battling the wildfire threatening several communities in the area.
-
'I'm still in shock': Musician recalls performing as wildfire reached Kelowna, B.C.
Ontario musician Ji Yehia has never been as close to a fire as he was while playing a show in Kelowna, B.C., on Thursday night.
Atlantic
-
In wake of N.S. flooding tragedy, a mother and father press for better preparedness
Almost one month after the deaths of four people during Nova Scotia's historic flooding in late July, the parents of one of the victims are still asking for answers.
-
Tent cities persist two years after Halifax homeless encampment teardown
Two years after a downtown Halifax homeless encampment was razed and a largely peaceful protest took a rough turn, the clash is still fresh in the minds of many.
-
Rainfall warnings continue in N.S. as risk of downpours continues into Friday night
Rainfall warnings are in effect for southwestern Nova Scotia along Atlantic coastal counties of the mainland.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfires burning on Vancouver Island, Quadra Island
Multiple aircraft and a ground attack crew are battling a wildfire on Quadra Island. On Vancouver Island, a pair of large wildfires are burning out of control in Strathcona Regional Park.
-
Wildfire smoke to reach Vancouver Island this weekend
Smoke from multiple wildfires is expected to blanket Vancouver Island this weekend, leading to decreasing air quality in the region.
-
Canadian rugby sevens teams look to secure Olympic qualification on home soil
Canada's rugby sevens squads will have home-field advantage this weekend when they look to secure Olympic qualification at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens in Langford, B.C.
Toronto
-
Nurse at Ontario Shores facility charged after patient sexually assaulted: police
A 24-year-old man employed as a nurse at a mental health facility in Whitby is facing charges after police say a patient in one of the adolescent programs was sexually assaulted multiple times during their stay at the centre.
-
This is why a fake referee is handing out yellow and red cards to Toronto drivers
Most drivers get handed a ticket from a police officer when they break traffic rules, but some in Toronto are now being handed yellow or red cards by a fake soccer referee for their driving behaviour.
-
Here's what to expect at this year's CNE
This year’s Canadian National Exhibition (or 'CNE,' as it’s known amongst Torontonians) opens Friday.
Montreal
-
Public health warning of hepatitis A exposure at Montreal hostel
Montreal public health is warning recent guests of Auberge Chez Jean that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A, an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver.
-
Montreal police looking to recruit from social sciences, 'people with heart'
Montreal police are looking to attract new officers with non-traditional educations in an effort to adapt to a “changed” society, the SPVM announced Thursday. “Society has changed, the SPVM must also adapt,” said Police Chief Fady Dagher in a video posted to social media. “We want people with heart.”
-
Passerby finds missing Montreal jet-skier alive on riverbank
The jet-skier reported missing Thursday night after taking to the St. Lawrence River has been found alive, Quebec police say.
Ottawa
-
Vehicle crashes into bank building in Ottawa's west end
Emergency crews responded to a collision on Merivale Road, near Baseline Road, at 12:31 p.m. Friday. A vehicle crashed into the Bank of Montreal building.
-
Microsoft removes article recommending 15 things to do in Ottawa, including visit the Ottawa Food Bank
The Ottawa Food Bank says it was shocked to find the organization mentioned in a now deleted Microsoft article recommending 15 things to do while visiting Ottawa.
-
Yellowknife residents watch wildfire approach the city from Ottawa
As officials in the Northwest Territories urge residents to leave its capital due to a nearby wildfire, visitors in Ottawa are anxiously watching the situation unfold in Yellowknife.
Kitchener
-
Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing appears in court
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo appeared in court in-person Friday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Kitchener break-in
A 26-year-old Kitchener man who allegedly forced his way into a stranger’s home and assaulted two people inside is now charged with attempted murder.
-
Police warn new online marketplace scam is on the rise. Here’s how it works
Police in Guelph, Ont. are warning the public about what they say are increasing incidents of a new type of phishing scam.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police lay charges in encampment homicide
An 18-year-old has been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old in a Prince Albert encampment.
-
Public inquest called for Sask. man who died after RCMP shooting
A date has been selected for a public inquest into the death of a 42-year-old man who was shot by RCMP during an altercation on a Saskatchewan First Nation in 2021.
-
Sask. firefighters battling Northwest Territories wildfires
The Saskatchewan government is helping to battle wildfires in Canada's north and has extended an offer to welcome evacuees.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man fined $3K for using moose tag on calf illegally shot, lying
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
-
Standoff at Highway 522 home ends peacefully, one arrested
A 63-year-old man is facing a weapons charge following a two-hour standoff that closed Highway 522 in the Loring area Thursday night.
-
19-year-old drowns in northern Ontario lake
A 19-year-old man from southern Ontario has died after jumping off a boat into a lake east of North Bay, police say.
Winnipeg
-
High-rise apartment fire sends two to hospital in Winnipeg
A fire at an Osborne Village high-rise apartment building kept the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) busy Thursday evening.
-
Manitoba man identified as cold case murder victim in Florida 26 years later
A Manitoba man has been found to be the victim of a 26-year-old homicide cold case in Florida.
-
'Get rid of them': The invasive plant species in Manitoba
Invasive plant species continue to be a problem in Manitoba, as communities work to rid their green spaces of the wrong kind of green.
Regina
-
Sask. firefighters battling Northwest Territories wildfires
The Saskatchewan government is helping to battle wildfires in Canada's north and has extended an offer to welcome evacuees.
-
Regina Foodbank CEO says demand up about 40% from 2022
With sustained high food prices in grocery stores, the Regina Foodbank is continuing to see high demand and an increase in the frequency of clients, according to CEO John Bailey.
-
Public inquest called for Sask. man who died after RCMP shooting
A date has been selected for a public inquest into the death of a 42-year-old man who was shot by RCMP during an altercation on a Saskatchewan First Nation in 2021.