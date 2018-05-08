Several family pets are dead and four people were sent to hospital following a fire at a home in the city's northeast on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home in 700 block of Coral Springs Blvd. N.E. at about 2:00 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Fire officials say the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Four people were able to get out of the home and were taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.

Five pets died in the fire; three dogs, a cat and a snake.

“We woke up in the middle of the night, I heard the dog barking down stairs and I heard screaming so I came running downstairs to see what it was and I saw a lady screaming out there and I said ‘what happened’ and she’s like, there’s a fire and I said well take the kids and go in the front and I evacuated our house too,” said neighbour Sandy Singh.

The home sustained significant damage and a fire investigator is now working to determine a cause.