Easing Alberta drought conditions slowly ending rare archaeological opportunity
"Blackfoot people have been saying, 'We've lived on this land since the day of creation,'" says Dr. Eldon Yellowhorn, archaeologist and a professor at Simon Fraser University.
The Blackfoot people say they have always lived here.
Western science is slowly coming to the same conclusion, helped in part by the exceptionally low water levels of the past two years.
"Because we have an oral history, the archaeological record is our only archive," Yellowhorn says.
"As an archaeologist, I can corroborate that (oral history) using my own research and lines of evidence that typically archaeologists don't explore."
As the major reservoirs in southern Alberta slowly approach the low end of their normal levels, that opportunity is coming to an end.
"Our ability to access the site is contingent upon water levels," says Kyle Forsythe, an archaeologist with the Royal Alberta Museum.
"When water levels reduce, that means that we are able then to access parts of the site that would normally be underwater."
Fieldwork is normally conducted in the fall when water levels are at their lowest but for the past two years, researchers have been able to explore rarely-seen locations for up to six months of the year.
Some of the more productive sites are also known by collectors, who remove the artifacts before researchers can document them.
Without the context of the surrounding soil, position in relation to other artifacts or nearby finds, the stone pieces lose their ability to teach us anything about the past.
In effect, after lasting millennia, a piece of Alberta's story is destroyed.
"It's not well known to people that it is actually illegal to collect artifacts privately," Forsythe says.
"The reason for that is the association between artifacts is integral to reconstructing the history of what happened in a place."
In a storage room at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton, he shows off a stone point made in the Clovis style – an elaborately chipped piece of stone that was likely fastened to a spear or atlatl dart.
Somewhere around 11,000 or 12,000 years ago, a family group used it to survive.
The point shows signs of care and use.
"You can see the twist in there," he says, running his finger along an asymmetry in the blade that's obvious once he points it out.
"That suggests that it was re-sharpened intentionally on either side to maintain that cutting edge."
The point came from a private collector in southern Alberta.
It may have been accidentally dropped or discarded, or it may have been lost with a wounded animal that changed a family’s fortunes.
Any clues to exactly when or why or who last held it are gone, lost forever when someone placed it in their pocket.
Not just people
The earliest evidence of people and animals in Alberta dates to about 13,500 years ago, as plant life filled in behind retreating glaciers.
Plants brought animals, and the animals brought people.
"We have, for example, evidence of directly hunting things like musk ox and bison in particular, but also horse," Forsythe says.
"And we have horse bones with associated stone tools that show people were hunting horses and camels."
The earliest people lived alongside camels, scimitar (sabretooth) cats, cave bears, giant ground sloths and an ancestor of the modern domestic horse – a wide array of animals that died out here for reasons not well understood.
Christina Barron-Ortiz is a paleobiologist, studying the tracks and bones left all those years ago.
"Sites like this one that just predate the extinction event can tell us about how the populations of these animals were doing leading up to the extinctions," she says.
As the reservoirs dried out in 2022 and 2023, they exposed a fragile picture of that chapter in our history.
She holds up a cast of a mammoth track, taken from the mud of a reservoir.
These tracks are important because they offer a look at animals' behaviours, how many appear to be travelling together and the age and sex makeup of the herds.
"Some of these animals at the site were actually potentially declining. So they were starting to have fewer younger individuals and more older individuals," Barron-Ortiz says.
These finds are also at risk of being destroyed by unwitting foot traffic.
Some of the tracks are only visible for a few hours.
Others are buried under the mud – broken up without ever being seen when feet sink down through the layers.
Human footprints discovered in White Sands National Park in New Mexico have a generally accepted date of 23,000 years, based partly on seeds found preserved in the mud at the site.
The finds align with genetic drift models which predict when Indigenous North Americans last shared a common Asian ancestor.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Sometimes you need help': Conversations with Canadians who've turned to food banks
'I have about eight dollars,' C.J. Andrews said waiting in line at the food bank as he's done once a month for the past six months. The high cost of rent, groceries, phone and internet bills are dragging Andrews and his girlfriend down, but a basket of food once a month temporarily lifts them up.
Poilievre comes out against capital gains tax change, Liberal plan passes with backing of other parties
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party opposed the Liberals' plan to increase Canada's capital gains inclusion rate on Tuesday, in a vote that still passed with the backing of the NDP and Bloc Quebecois.
Deadly crash results in partial rush hour closure of major Toronto highway
The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have reopened after being blocked for several hours during Tuesday’s afternoon rush due to a fatal three-vehicle collision.
'Once in a lifetime': SpaceX visits rural Sask. to retrieve space junk
SpaceX has retrieved several pieces of fallen debris in southern Saskatchewan, months after the space junk first landed in farmers' fields.
Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park fulfils Lakota prophecy
The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfils a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it's also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felony charges in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
'Cast the gay demons out': Sask. private Christian school director on trial for assault
Three brothers who attended a Saskatoon private Christian School were the first to testify at trial for the school’s former director on Monday.
Manitoba government approves licence alterations for Prairie Green landfill search
The search of Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by an admitted serial killer is another step closer Tuesday as the Manitoba government has approved an alteration to the Environment Act licence.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Severe thunderstorm warning in Red Deer and west-central Alberta, watch status for Edmonton area
It'll be a beautiful spring day in Edmonton, but it may end on a stormy note.
-
Canadian Energy Centre 'integrating into' Intergovernmental Relations, province says
Change is coming at the Canadian Energy Centre, also known as the United Conservative Party's controversial energy war room.
-
Draisaitl escapes punishment for Barkov hit: TSN
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl was penalized for his hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov halfway through the third period of the Panthers' 4-1 win but, according to TSN, isn't expected to receive more discipline, such as a fine or suspension, for it.
Lethbridge
-
Warmer-than-average summer expected for southern Alberta: ECCC
Summer is just about in full swing with temperatures set to reach over 20 degrees over the next few days, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says things may only get hotter from here.
-
Undercover officers testify at murder-conspiracy trial around Coutts, Alta. blockade
A female undercover officer who infiltrated the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told court the job is surveillance and interdiction, but seduction is not a tool of the trade.
-
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
Vancouver
-
B.C. has jurisdiction in intimate image case even though video was made out of province: tribunal
A man was able to seek recourse under B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act even though the video shared without his consent was filmed in and posted online from a different province.
-
Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Surrey, B.C.
A brood of ducklings made for an unusual rescue call in South Surrey Tuesday morning.
-
Vancouver councillors pushing mayor to keep promise to plant 100,000 new trees
Two Vancouver councillors want the city to plant more street trees to help protect people from extreme heat, noting that the mayor and his governing majority campaigned on a promise to plant 100,000 additional trees.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. has jurisdiction in intimate image case even though video was made out of province: tribunal
A man was able to seek recourse under B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act even though the video shared without his consent was filmed in and posted online from a different province.
-
Federal court judge finds minister took too long in case of B.C.'s endangered spotted owl
A judge has sided with a British Columbia group that argued the federal environment minister took too long by waiting more than eight months to recommend an emergency protection order for the endangered northern spotted owl.
-
No wrongdoing by police after B.C. driver shot, killed: IIO
B.C.'s police watchdog has determined there was no wrongdoing by an officer after a driver was shot and killed in Creston.
Saskatoon
-
'Forced to always be happy': Court hears private Sask. school paddled students for showing negative emotions
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
-
Sask. ambulance service asks 'cellphone savers' to curb drive-by calls
Medavie Health Services West wants people in Saskatoon to stop and check in on people who they believe may need medical help before calling 911.
-
'He said that somebody hurt him': Saskatoon police renew calls for help solving historic homicide
Saskatoon police are renewing calls for information that could help solve the historic homicide of Rizalino Cajuguiran.
Regina
-
Two children remain in hospital following school bus crash near Rockglen
The majority of the students travelling home from Rockglen School on Monday only had to contend with bumps and bruises after their school bus rolled into a ditch, according to the school division.
-
Regina man facing drugs, weapons charges after months long investigation: police
A 51-year-old Regina man is facing numerous drugs and weapons related charged following a months long investigation that ended with a traffic stop and home being searched on Friday night.
-
'Be able to keep our people here': CUPE health care workers in Yorkton asking for wage increases
Union representatives from CUPE 5430 gathered at Yorkton Regional Health Centre on Tuesday to raise awareness about the impact the cost of living has had on health care workers.
Toronto
-
Deadly crash results in partial rush hour closure of major Toronto highway
The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have reopened after being blocked for several hours during Tuesday’s afternoon rush due to a fatal three-vehicle collision.
-
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
-
Man who set woman on fire aboard Toronto bus found not criminally responsible for her death
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
Montreal
-
'Just tell me this is a dead end': N.Y. woman frustrated by investigation after car stolen at Montreal airport
A New York woman is questioning if she'll ever fly out of Montreal again after her car was stolen from the airport parking lot and she says police aren't doing much to help her find it.
-
Montreal will build 200K more housing units, several tramways by 2050: Plante
Montrealers should expect to see 200,000 more housing units and several tramways by 2050, according to a new vision for the city unveiled by Mayor Valerie Plante.
-
'She was the random victim': Son speaks out after mom's fatal stabbing in Laval
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
Atlantic
-
Two dead in N.B. river at Gibson Falls: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick are investigating an incident at a popular swimming hole.
-
Halifax police identify witness who reportedly helped homicide victim
Police in Halifax say they are searching for a motorcycle driver who helped a homicide victim earlier this year.
-
High chance of thunderstorms with showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday
Conditions are favourable for some thunderstorms to develop with pop-up showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government approves licence alterations for Prairie Green landfill search
The search of Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by an admitted serial killer is another step closer Tuesday as the Manitoba government has approved an alteration to the Environment Act licence.
-
Horses being removed from Manitoba rescue by province
A horse rescue and sanctuary in Manitoba is having its horses removed according to the province.
-
Winnipeg senior's disappearance deemed critical incident by WRHA
The city’s regional health authority is investigating the disappearance of a senior living with dementia as a critical incident.
Ottawa
-
Dangerous levels of lead showing up in Ontario school and daycare drinking water: study
A new study by the Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto is shining a light on a persistent issue in schools and daycares across Ontario — lead in the drinking water.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ottawa police seek to identify two suspects who set fire to Merivale area home
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who were caught on video lighting a fire on the doorstep of a Merivale area home.
-
Montrealer hired as Ottawa's new 'Night Mayor'
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Northern Ontario
-
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
-
'We don’t have a favourite': Rival Sturgeon Falls chip stands that serve up friendly competition now both up for sale
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
-
Timmins police warn of fake missing person post on social media
Police in Timmins are warning the public about sharing misinformation online after finding a fake social media post about a missing teen.
Barrie
-
Frustrated & disheartened: Barrie bistro owner closes up shop amid series of break-ins
The owner of a downtown Barrie business targeted by multiple break-ins, thefts and vandalism is closing up shop.
-
One person seriously injured in collision with transport truck in Barrie
One person was seriously injured in a collision involving a transport truck and a car in Barrie.
-
Emotions run high in Barrie courtroom at sentencing for man involved in teen's death
The father of a 17-year-old Barrie boy who was lured out of his home and shot to death in 2021 spoke in court on Tuesday at the sentencing hearing for one of the young men who pleaded guilty in the case, describing the nightmare he has lived since finding his son's lifeless body.
Kitchener
-
Waitlist worry at University of Guelph: What the school has to say about rising enrollment
The University of Guelph is responding to concerns about their residence waitlist and complaints that international students are to blame.
-
Two dogs found abandoned and badly injured in Cambridge
Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman says too much red tape around tiny homes
A Kitchener, Ont. woman wants to install a tiny home in her backyard but she keeps running into red tape.
London
-
'It’s scary': Neighbours wonder circumstances surrounding suspicious death in London
London, Ont. police are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in a residential neighbourhood in the west end of the city.
-
'Something was wrong': Two witnesses testify at Boris Panovski retrial
Jeffery Haggis told the court that he was one of the organizers of a bird dog competition at the Hullett Marsh, north of Clinton, Ont., on Sept. 13, 2014.
-
INEOS Styrolution to close its Sarnia facility
A Sarnia plastics plant accused of emitting elevated levels of benzene into the environment is shutting down by June of 2026.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Detroit border to remain uninterrupted as CBSA workers reach tentative deal
Travellers and cross-border workers in Windsor-Detroit can breathe sigh of relief as Canada Border Services Agency workers have reached a tentative deal, according to the union.
-
'A lot of high fives' as the Gordie Howe bridge connects, making it an international crossing
The Gordie Howe Bridge is officially an international crossing.
-
Vacant homeowners to be hit with tax levy
Two vacant and boarded up homes are situated across the street from Elaine Lucas’ house.