Eating disorder stereotypes need to be challenged: social support workers
As part of Eating Disorder Awareness Week, which runs Feb. 1-7, advocates want to break down stereotypes most often portrayed in the media that do not include the wide variety of people who can face disordered eating.
They say people of colour and other minorities are also at risk, and barriers to accessing help can be especially harmful.
"The skinny, white affluent girl stereotype doesn't really capture Black and Brown folks," said Mo Bamuwagun, a registered social worker who hosted a workshop in Calgary Wednesday night on the topic.
"We bring light to a disorder that is often unrecognized, underdiagnosed and undertreated in the Black community."
Bamuwagun says an estimated 20 per cent of people who do receive a diagnosis yet aren't provided treatment don't survive.
"If we have so many Black and Brown folks who slip through the cracks, who health care practitioners do not diagnose them, if they themselves don't have that recognition that maybe it's about time to reach out for help, then those numbers will keep climbing," she said.
POTENTIAL FOR HARM
According to the National Eating Disorder Information Centre, eating disorders are the deadliest of all mental health and addictions issues behind drug toxicity deaths.
An estimated one million Canadians and 198,000 Albertans suffer from an eating disorder on a yearly basis.
To improve outcomes, advocates say disordered eating needs to be recognized across racial groups, and across sexual and gender identities.
"Certain groups are not accessing services. And those groups are males, newcomers, racialized communities, Indigenous and the queer community," said Marlies van Dijk, executive director of the Silver Linings Foundation, a Calgary-based support service for eating disorders.
NOT ONE SIZE
The body types affected by eating disorders are also diverse.
As well, van Dijk says binge-eating is more common than anorexia nervosa and it's "not about food" or controlled by lifestyle choices and willpower.
"It's a combination of physical and psychological. Depression and anxiety are sort of the fundamental lead-ups to an eating disorder. It's messy. There's no quick fix," she said.
She later added, "It's difficult to talk about, because we actually value as a society when people are a certain size."
The Alberta minister for mental health and addictions released a statement Wednesday, which says in part:
"Eating disorders are one of the most serious, but least talked about mental health challenges. They affect people of all genders, ages and backgrounds, and if left untreated or undiagnosed, they can cause serious mental and physical harm. It's estimated about a million Canadians have an eating disorder – many of them undiagnosed," said Nicholas Milliken.
“Recovery is possible for all Albertans struggling with mental health challenges, including eating disorders. Thousands of Albertans are living examples of that. While the pursuit of recovery from eating disorders or other mental health challenges may be difficult, there are supports available."
The Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta has information on support and treatment options at edsna.ca, and the Silver Linings Foundation offers support groups online.
Another resource is 211 Alberta, a single point of contact for information and service referrals, available 24/7 by phone, text and chat.
In addition, the hotline for the National Eating Disorder Information Centre is reachable at 1-866-633-4220.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, challenging policy restricting sperm bank donations
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting sexually active gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
2 B.C. RCMP officers charged with manslaughter in Indigenous man's 2017 death
Two RCMP officers are accused of manslaughter in the 2017 death of an Indigenous man in Prince George, B.C., prosecutors announced Wednesday.
TREND LINE | Canada's health care crisis: Who's accountable, and how can we fix an overburdened system?
On CTVNews.ca and YouTube: Health journalist Avis Favaro joins our Trend Line podcast, for an in-depth episode dedicated to the growing crises facing the Canadian health-care system.
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street, new suspect photo released
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
Candice Bergen, former interim Conservative leader, resigning from Parliament
Candice Bergen, the former interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, is resigning from Parliament.
Mexico zoo director killed and cooked 4 pygmy goats for party
The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.
Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologizes for comments about Quebecers
Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia says she is sorry that her words have hurt Quebecers.
Quebec woman stunned to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
Food prices set to increase -- again -- as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.
Edmonton
-
'We are going to fix this': Alberta sends sheriffs downtown to help EPS amid mounting safety concerns
Police officers in downtown Edmonton will receive reinforcements from sheriffs later this month as part of a new provincial public safety initiative.
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
-
'Landmark in this area': Holden residents saddened by theft of church bell, damage to belfry
Police are investigating after the bell was stolen from St. Mary's Church in Holden, Alta., causing significant damage to the building.
Vancouver
-
Inquest jury delivers 12 recommendations in death of Vancouver police Const. Nicole Chan
The jury in the coroner's inquest into the death of Vancouver police Const. Nicole Chan finished its deliberations Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Miracles do happen': French bulldog returned 3 weeks after being stolen from B.C. property
A French bulldog that was stolen from a rural property near Kamloops, B.C., three weeks ago has been reunited with her family, according to a Facebook post from the pup's owner.
-
Suspect in Abbotsford gas station robbery at large, police seek witnesses and dashcam video
The suspect in a Tuesday robbery at an Abbotsford gas station is at large, and investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam video in hopes of finding him.
Atlantic
-
New 911-dispatch system keeps New Brunswick firefighters off medical calls
A new 911 dispatch system in New Brunswick means that now fire departments aren’t getting dispatched to all medical calls leaving residents waiting and first responders in the dark.
-
Battle for bargains: Shoppers hunt for deals as inflation continues to bite
A day after Loblaws' price-freeze on No Name products ended, some experts are warning retailers that consumers won't hesitate to find new places to shop if prices are better.
-
'We are losing faith': Cape Breton family's Fiona damage gets worse
More than four months after Hurricane Fiona hit Atlantic Canada, people are still dealing with damaged homes as they wait for help from insurance companies and provincial aid programs.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigation underway after woman, 39, found dead on Quadra Island
A homicide investigation is underway on Quadra Island, B.C., after a 39-year old woman was found dead in what investigators believe was a targeted killing.
-
1 person hospitalized after attack by group at busy downtown intersection, Victoria police say
One person is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after an assault with a weapon in downtown Victoria Wednesday afternoon.
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Quebec woman stunned to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
-
Hundreds of tenants at midtown Toronto apartment have been without heat for a week
Hundreds of tenants at a midtown Toronto apartment building have been without heat for a week now, and many are worried with the arrival of bitter-cold temperatures.
-
61-year-old man charged with attempted murder after baby seriously injured in Markham, Ont. hotel
York Regional Police have charged a family member of a two-month-old baby after the infant was found seriously injured in a Markham hotel on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologizes for comments about Quebecers
Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia says she is sorry that her words have hurt Quebecers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme wind chills, flurries heading for Montreal
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air.
-
Police investigating double stabbing at Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve apartment
Montreal police say two men are in hospital Wednesday night with stab wounds after an altercation in a home in the city's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for start of Winterlude, NCC says
While crews have resumed operations in an attempt to open the Rideau Canal Skateway for its 53rd season, an NCC spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the canal will not open in time for the first weekend of Winterlude on Friday.
-
Polar vortex to bring Ottawa its coldest temperatures of the season
It's about to get very cold in Ottawa as the polar vortex strengthens over our region, bringing lows approaching -30 C and wind chills near -40.
-
Man pulled over in Ottawa hasn't been allowed to drive for almost 40 years, police say
Ottawa police say a man who hasn't been allowed to drive since Top Gun was in theatres was pulled over in Ottawa last week.
Kitchener
-
Hearing to determine if Udo Haan not criminally responsible for wife’s death, Kitchener explosion
A hearing is underway to determine if Udo Haan is not criminally responsible for the death of his wife Edra Haan, who was found in the aftermath of the 2018 house explosion in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Once-in-a-lifetime chance to see rare comet Wednesday night
A once in a lifetime event will pass through the sky Wednesday night, as a comet known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest point to Earth.
-
WRPS’ proposed $214 million budget brought forth to council
Chief Mark Crowell made a presentation at a council meeting Wednesday justifying the proposed $214 million budget for the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon killing uses social media to 'terrorize' victim's family, mother says
A man accused of killing his girlfriend is sending harassing social media messages to her family over social media — even though he's in jail.
-
Gallagher family awaits ‘a very long, drawn-out process’ ahead, as another accused pleads not guilty
Another person accused in the Megan Gallagher case has pleaded not guilty.
-
Saskatchewan not planning to decriminalize drug possession
Saskatchewan won't be following British Columbia's lead when it comes to decriminalizing drug possession.
Northern Ontario
-
Car, train collide in Sudbury, two people in hospital in stable condition
Two people are in Health Sciences North in stable condition following a collision Sunday in Sudbury between a train and a vehicle.
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Winnipeg
-
Organization regulating medical care in Manitoba apologizes for Indigenous-specific racism in health care
The organization regulating medical care and services in Manitoba is apologizing for racism directed towards Indigenous people when accessing health care in the province.
-
'Almost impossible to use': city councillor calls for better sidewalk snow clearing
A city councillor wants snow plows to do a better job of clearing Winnipeg's sidewalks next winter.
-
Peg City Car Co-op asking city for more parking
A city committee is being asked to expand car sharing parking options to allow a local car co-op to meet demand.
Regina
-
Over 20 EMS positions to be added in Regina: province
The Government of Saskatchewan announced it will be adding 24.5 full-time equivalent positions to Regina EMS.
-
All eyes on Connor Bedard as Calgary Hitmen host Regina Pats
Connor Bedard has arrived in Calgary ahead of what's expected to be a completely full Scotiabank Saddledome when the Calgary Hitmen and Regina Pats square off.
-
'Bad news': Sask. Environmental Society voices their disapproval with Saskatchewan First Act
The Saskatchewan Environmental Society (SES) is drawing their line in the sand on the controversial Saskatchewan First Act, calling it “bad news” for the environment, economy, and the province’s energy future.