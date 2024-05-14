CALGARY
Calgary

    • Eau Claire Distillery's recent prestigious award 'like winning the Kentucky Derby'

    Share

    Location isn’t just critical in real estate – Eau Claire Distillery believes it has contributed to the award-winning success of its whisky.

    David Farran, the distillery’s founder and president, noted Turner Valley’s altitude in the foothills of the Rockies and how it makes their distilling process unique.

    “We mature at almost twice the speed as a whisky that, say, comes from sea level,” Farran said, in an interview with CTV News.

    Rupert’s Exceptional Canadian Whisky, produced by Eau Claire, won platinum last week at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition, the first Canadian distillery to do so.

    “It’s kind of like winning the Kentucky Derby,” he said. “In our industry, it’s sort of the hallmark of the best.”

