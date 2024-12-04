Edgemont School closed due to flooding
There will be no classes again for students at Edgemont School in northwest Calgary.
The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) told CTV News the school was shut down due to a "significant water main break" at the building.
"The flooding has impacted multiple areas of the building, and the Calgary Fire Department has determined it is not safe for students and staff to be on-site," the CBE said in a news release on Tuesday.
The extended closure on Wednesday is to allow time for staff to plan out how they can resume in-person learning at the school.
"At this time, we are looking at how to accommodate students at other schools in the northwest," the board said in an update on Wednesday.
The CBE apologized to parents for the inconvenience, but the safety of students and staff at the school is a top priority.
Further details about operations at Edgemont School will be shared with parents as soon as possible.
