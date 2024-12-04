CALGARY
Calgary

    • Edgemont School closed due to flooding

    Flooding at Edgemont School forced the cancellation of classes on Dec. 3 and 4, 2024. Flooding at Edgemont School forced the cancellation of classes on Dec. 3 and 4, 2024.
    Share

    There will be no classes again for students at Edgemont School in northwest Calgary.

    The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) told CTV News the school was shut down due to a "significant water main break" at the building.

    "The flooding has impacted multiple areas of the building, and the Calgary Fire Department has determined it is not safe for students and staff to be on-site," the CBE said in a news release on Tuesday.

    The extended closure on Wednesday is to allow time for staff to plan out how they can resume in-person learning at the school.

    "At this time, we are looking at how to accommodate students at other schools in the northwest," the board said in an update on Wednesday.

    The CBE apologized to parents for the inconvenience, but the safety of students and staff at the school is a top priority.

    Further details about operations at Edgemont School will be shared with parents as soon as possible.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

    French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News