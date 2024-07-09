Edmonton hiker missing in Kananaskis Country: RCMP

Turner Valley RCMP are looking for the public's help to find an Edmonton man who went missing in Kananaskis Country last week.

Police said Milenko Todic, 66, left for a hiking trip at Holy Cross Mountain near Highway 541 on July 5.

His family has not heard from him since, officials said.

Todic is 185 centimetres (6'1") tall and weighs 82 kilograms (180 pounds). He has a fair complexion and grey hair.

Police said it is "unusual" for him to be without contact with his family for so long.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262.

"If you are hiking in the area, please keep your eyes open for Milenko," police said in a news release.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.