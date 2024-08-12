One suspect arrested, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary

A suspect has been arrested and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.

Strathmore RCMP officers were called to Township Road 250 and Range Road 282 just before noon on Aug. 6 for reports of a shooting involving two armed suspects. The area is east of the hamlet of Conrich, about 10 kilometres east of Calgary.

Mounties discovered two people who had been shot, one fatally and the other superficially.

On Monday, RCMP said a suspect was arrested on Sunday. The suspect is in custody with charges pending. Police say more details will be provided once charges have been laid.

RCMP identified a second suspect in the shooting, obtaining an arrest warrant for murder for 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry.

Police are looking for the public’s help locating Strawberry. He is described as having a light complexion, with several arm and face tattoos and brown hair. He is approximately 6’1’ (185 centimetres) tall and weighs 169 pounds (76 kilograms).

Strawberry is considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public are asked to call 911 immediately if he is seen.

RCMP said the suspects fled the scene in a white half-ton pickup truck, which was a Rocky View County fleet vehicle.

Police tracked the vehicle to another location, near Township Road 252 and Range Road 260.

The vehicle had been dumped and the suspects were no longer in the area.

The man shot and killed is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County. A statement posted to the Rocky View County website on Tuesday expressed "sadness and shock" over the death of employee Colin Hough, saying he died "following an incident" that occurred earlier in the day.

The other person shot, who suffered a superficial gunshot wound, was an employee of Fortis Alberta, the company confirmed.

In a statement sent to CTV News, Fortis said the man was performing "routine work" when it happened.

Anyone with video footage or information about the incident is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.