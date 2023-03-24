Edmonton man charged after nearly $150K in drugs seized in Lethbridge

A 19-year-old man from Edmonton faces charges in connection with the seizure of hundreds of grams of fentanyl and cocaine from a home in Lethbridge.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say Dehandre Mabior Sayed was arrested Thursday as part of an investigation that resulted in a significant drug seizure in the city's northside.

The search yielded:

625 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $112,000;

400 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $37.000;

Narcotic medications;

More than $3,100 in cash; and

A vehicle.

According to LPS, Sayed is believed to have been supplying drugs to Lethbridge dealers.

Sayed has been charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and

Possession of the proceeds of crime.

As of Friday morning, he remained in custody ahead of his release hearing.