Eid al-Fitr celebration marks the end of Ramadan

Friday was a day of reward after a month of fasting for Muslims around the world.

It was Eid al-Fitr, the celebration to mark the end of Ramadan.

The day began with morning prayers, and continued with many families exchanging gifts, children getting new clothes, and families sharing special meals together.

It was considered a day of reward, after a month of fasting from dawn to sunset.

It was also a month of doing good deeds for the community.

"This is all about God's blessing that we were able to connect with him through worship, through fasting, through charity, through sharing food and sharing meals," said Calgary Imam Syed Soharwardy.

"Reaching out to people," he added. "Those who are in need."

Many Muslims perform an obligatory act of charity before performing Eid prayer.