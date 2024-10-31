Elderly woman dead, elderly man injured in southeast Calgary townhouse fire

One person is dead and another is in hospital in the aftermath of a townhouse fire in southeast Calgary on Thursday.

The Calgary Fire Department was called shortly after 5 p.m. to Lynnview Road S.E.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the townhome when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters found an elderly man who resided in the home outside, then learned his elderly mother was still inside.

Firefighters went into the home and brought the mother out, but her injuries were fatal.

According to the fire department, the mother and son were asleep upstairs when the fire alarm went off.

The son woke up and went downstairs to investigate.

"He could see a fire growing in the kitchen," the CFD said in a release issued Thursday evening.

"He tried to put it out, but the fire quickly grew larger, so he needed to get out.

"Once outside, he realized that his mom had not evacuated and was likely still inside. He tried to go back in to find and help her; however, the thick smoke made it impossible for him to do so."

EMS transported the son to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters contained the blaze.

The CFD says the unit where the fire started sustained significant damage and neighbouring units sustained some smoke damage.

Adjoining townhomes were evacuated for a time.

A firefighter suffered a laceration and was taken to hospital.

Firefighters stayed at the scene into Thursday night to deal with hot spots.

Fire investigators were also on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

"The Calgary Fire Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the CFD said in its release.

"These types of incidents are heartbreakingly tragic and affect the whole community."