Elections Alberta hands $500 penalty to McLean for taking illegal contributions

Ward 13 Councillor Dan McLean has been handed a $500 fine for accepting in-kind donations from businesses during the 2021 campaign.

The donations were in the form of prizes handed out at a campaign-style Stampede breakfast held July 10, 2021.

Speaking by phone Wednesday, McLean called the violation unintentional and minor. He said he simply thought of the event as a way to pump local business and celebrate Stampede.

In a decision published on the Elections Alberta website, the investigator found McLean's conduct was "unintentional" and that the councillor was "entirely forthcoming" during the investigation.

The complaint was filed on behalf of one of McLean's opponents in the election, Jay Unsworth.

The full decision can be found here:

https://www.elections.ab.ca/investigations/findings-decisions/