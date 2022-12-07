Elections Alberta hands $500 penalty to McLean for taking illegal contributions

Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean was fined $500 by Elections Canada for accepting an illegal contribution Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean was fined $500 by Elections Canada for accepting an illegal contribution

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina