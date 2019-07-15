

CTV News Calgary





Calgarians can now expect to encounter e-scooters available for rent around the downtown core as a pilot project has commenced.

The unconventional, for Calgary, mode of transportation has been permitted for use in Calgary following the granting of an exemption under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act in June.

All riders must be at least 18 years of age and helmets are not mandatory but are recommended. The vehicles will be available for rent through an app.

Calgary's rental scooter pilot is scheduled to last until the fall of 2020.