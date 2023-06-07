Emergency crews called to crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary

At least one person is in life-threatening condition following a crash on Highway 2 south of the city, officials have confirmed.

511 Alberta said the southbound lanes of Highway 2 were closed at Dunbow Road due to the crash, which occurred at 5 a.m.

A later update said at least one lane was reopened.

There is no information on the injured person but it is believed to have involved just one vehicle.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Calgary, AB area. — STARS (@STARSambulance) June 7, 2023

Traffic was being detoured past the scene as of 6 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and we will have more information when it becomes available…