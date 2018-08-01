CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Emergency crews called to scene of plane crash in Kananaskis
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 3:27PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 1, 2018 3:38PM MDT
RCMP says they have responded to a suspected plane crash in the Kananaskis Country area on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers from Kananaskis, Cochrane and Canmore have been called to respond to eyewitness reports of a plane crash in the Rae Glacier area.
Police say they are in 'search and recovery mode' at this time.
The Transporation Safety Board is aware of the incident.