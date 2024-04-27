CALGARY
Calgary

    • Beltline collision between SUV and motorbike sends driver ‘cartwheeling through the air’

    An SUV and a motorbike collided Saturday afternoon in the Beltline. (CTV News) An SUV and a motorbike collided Saturday afternoon in the Beltline. (CTV News)
    A blue SUV and a motorbike collided Saturday afternoon in the Beltline.

    The incident took place at the intersection of 9th Street and 17 Avenue S.W. just after 2 p.m.

    A witness said the bike rider was weaving in and out of traffic and revved to beat a light.

    The witness said they saw the bike rider cartwheel through the air after impact before hitting the back of a parked car along 17 Avenue.

    An EMS spokesperson said one person was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

    Police are investigating the factors that led to the collision.

    The city’s @yyctransportation X feed says multiple lanes are blocked at the moment.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

