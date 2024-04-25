10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

CALGARY
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Calgary Expo

    • What: Celebrate comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.
    • When: Thursday, April 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, April 26 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Stampede Park, 650 25 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Cavalry FC home opener vs. Pacific FC

    • What: It's the first game of the season for Cavalry FC! The team takes on the Pacific FC at ATCO Field.
    • When: Saturday, April 28, 2024.
    • Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Spring Thaw Car Show

    • What: Head to Heritage Park to gaze at some classic automobiles for the 2024 Spring Thaw Car Show.
    • When: Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. 
    • Cost: Free

    Calgary Horticultural Society's Gardeners' Market

    • What: All levels ofgardeners are invited to visit the Calgary Horticultural Society's Gardeners' Market to discover what’s happening in the local world of gardening.
    • When: Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Where: The Commons in ATCO Park, 5302 Forand St. S.W.
    • Cost: $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

    Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

    • What: Watch Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series.
    • When: Friday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.
    • Cost: $12

    Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

    • What: Watch Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series.
    • When: Saturday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.
    • Cost: $12

    2024 Calgary Underground Film Festival

    • What: Celebrate the best in independent cinema from all over the world at the 21st annual Calgary Underground Film Festival.
    • When: April 18 – 28, 2024.
    • Where: Globe Cinema, 617 Eighth Ave S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Calgary Opera presents Das Rheingold

    • What: Wagner’s retelling of Norse mythology in Das Rheingold portrays universal themes of love and power. Conducted by Jonathan Brandani and directed by Brian Staufenbiel.
    • When: April 26 at 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Murder at the Park: Death Checks In

    • What: Heritage Park hosts Death Checks In, a Murder at the Park dinner theatre experience that includes a three-course meal. Death Checks In is a brand new murder mystery by Pegasus Performances.
    • When: April 26 and 27 and May 3, 4, 10 and 11
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. 
    • Cost: $120 plus GST

    Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: April 13 – June 1, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary

