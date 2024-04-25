10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Calgary Expo

What: Celebrate comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Cavalry FC home opener vs. Pacific FC

What: It's the first game of the season for Cavalry FC! The team takes on the Pacific FC at ATCO Field.

Spring Thaw Car Show

What: Head to Heritage Park to gaze at some classic automobiles for the 2024 Spring Thaw Car Show.

Calgary Horticultural Society's Gardeners' Market

What: All levels of g ardeners are invited to visit the Calgary Horticultural Society's Gardeners' Market to discover what’s happening in the local world of gardening.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

What: Watch Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

What: Watch Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series.

2024 Calgary Underground Film Festival

What: Celebrate the best in independent cinema from all over the world at the 21 st annual Calgary Underground Film Festival.

Calgary Opera presents Das Rheingold

What: Wagner’s retelling of Norse mythology in Das Rheingold portrays universal themes of love and power. Conducted by Jonathan Brandani and directed by Brian Staufenbiel.

Murder at the Park: Death Checks In

What: Heritage Park hosts Death Checks In, a Murder at the Park dinner theatre experience that includes a three-course meal. Death Checks In is a brand new murder mystery by Pegasus Performances.

